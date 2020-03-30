Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) by 58.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,657 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 322.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 1,454.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SQM shares. HSBC downgraded shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $25.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.44.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile stock opened at $21.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile has a 12 month low of $15.20 and a 12 month high of $39.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.05.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $472.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.85 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Profile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, industrial chemicals, potassium, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty mixes, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

