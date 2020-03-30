Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target Cut to $16.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at UBS Group from $24.00 to $16.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Snap from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Bernstein Bank began coverage on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.37.

Get Snap alerts:

SNAP stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.96. The stock had a trading volume of 492,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,501,372. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.34. Snap has a 1-year low of $7.89 and a 1-year high of $19.75. The stock has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.95 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a current ratio of 5.29.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $560.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.87 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 60.25% and a negative return on equity of 46.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Snap will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.31, for a total value of $23,275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 83,541,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,774,753.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jared Grusd sold 17,217 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $154,953.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,284,982 shares in the company, valued at $20,564,838. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,152,218 shares of company stock valued at $63,847,226 in the last quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 75,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snap by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 37,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Snap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Snap by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 16,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.32% of the company’s stock.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

See Also: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.