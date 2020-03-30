Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Price Target Cut to $18.00

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $34.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 14.33% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SNBR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sleep Number from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Sleep Number from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $45.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Sleep Number has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.13.

SNBR traded down $1.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.01. 9,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 868,523. Sleep Number has a 1 year low of $21.87 and a 1 year high of $61.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $627.96 million, a P/E ratio of 7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.35.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $441.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.59 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 53.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Sleep Number will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Patricia Ann Dirks sold 8,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $454,025.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,176,065. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David R. Callen sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $427,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,755 shares of company stock worth $1,176,525. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,227,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Sleep Number by 386.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 37,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 29,931 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in Sleep Number by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 360,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,909,000 after acquiring an additional 45,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Sleep Number by 470.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 399,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,498,000 after acquiring an additional 329,299 shares in the last quarter.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

