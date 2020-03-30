Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,865,587 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 154,766 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.68% of Skyworks Solutions worth $345,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 37,292 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,508,000 after acquiring an additional 14,975 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 109,490 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,235,000 after purchasing an additional 5,792 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,923,000. Fosun International Ltd increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 156.7% during the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 15,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,883,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 71,981 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,701,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the period. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

In other news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 7,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $907,275.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,672,595.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total value of $124,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,615,106.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,482 shares of company stock worth $2,436,651. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWKS stock traded up $2.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $89.46. The company had a trading volume of 47,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,726,287. The stock has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.04 and a quick ratio of 5.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.74. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $66.29 and a 52-week high of $128.48.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $896.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.80 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 25.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 30.82%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SWKS. BidaskClub raised Skyworks Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Cascend Securities raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.55.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.