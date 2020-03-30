Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Wells Fargo & Co

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a $33.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $31.00. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.06% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also commented on SKX. Argus raised shares of Skechers USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Skechers USA in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Skechers USA from $51.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Skechers USA from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Skechers USA from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Skechers USA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.63.
Shares of Skechers USA stock opened at $24.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.37. Skechers USA has a 1-year low of $17.06 and a 1-year high of $44.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.41.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKX. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Skechers USA by 57.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 78,714 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,940,000 after acquiring an additional 28,674 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Skechers USA by 0.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 210,311 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Skechers USA during the third quarter worth $2,234,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Skechers USA by 39.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 109,118 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,076,000 after acquiring an additional 30,606 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Skechers USA by 2,957.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 809,336 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,228,000 after acquiring an additional 782,862 shares during the period. 75.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Skechers USA Company Profile
Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.
