Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Wells Fargo & Co

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a $33.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $31.00. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.06% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on SKX. Argus raised shares of Skechers USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Skechers USA in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Skechers USA from $51.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Skechers USA from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Skechers USA from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Skechers USA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.63.

Get Skechers USA alerts:

Shares of Skechers USA stock opened at $24.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.37. Skechers USA has a 1-year low of $17.06 and a 1-year high of $44.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Skechers USA had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Skechers USA will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKX. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Skechers USA by 57.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 78,714 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,940,000 after acquiring an additional 28,674 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Skechers USA by 0.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 210,311 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Skechers USA during the third quarter worth $2,234,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Skechers USA by 39.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 109,118 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,076,000 after acquiring an additional 30,606 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Skechers USA by 2,957.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 809,336 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,228,000 after acquiring an additional 782,862 shares during the period. 75.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skechers USA Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.