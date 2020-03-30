SINA Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SINA Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,723,300 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the February 27th total of 1,340,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 940,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several research firms have commented on SINA. BidaskClub upgraded SINA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. ValuEngine upgraded SINA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded SINA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. BOCOM International downgraded SINA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on SINA from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SINA. CWM LLC grew its holdings in SINA by 374.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in SINA by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in SINA in the third quarter valued at approximately $160,000. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in SINA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SINA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. 58.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SINA traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $31.55. The stock had a trading volume of 163,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,736. SINA has a fifty-two week low of $26.04 and a fifty-two week high of $66.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.19 and a 200-day moving average of $38.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.76 and a beta of 1.44.

SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $593.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.46 million. SINA had a negative return on equity of 1.77% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SINA will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SINA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 31st that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 15.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

SINA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China. It operates SINA.com, an online brand advertising portal that provides region-focused format and content, including multimedia news; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events news; automobile-related news; entertainment news and events; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, and entertainment; and education, digital, fashion, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels.

