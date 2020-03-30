Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Bank of America currently has $8.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SIG. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on Signet Jewelers from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Signet Jewelers from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Signet Jewelers currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.17.

NYSE:SIG opened at $7.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $413.53 million, a P/E ratio of 7.25, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Signet Jewelers has a twelve month low of $5.60 and a twelve month high of $31.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.28.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 1.72%. Signet Jewelers’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Signet Jewelers will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIG. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 479.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,292,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,092,000 after buying an additional 1,069,099 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter valued at $17,184,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 138.3% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 761,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,768,000 after purchasing an additional 442,109 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 112.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 769,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,892,000 after purchasing an additional 407,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 622,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,539,000 after purchasing an additional 218,879 shares in the last quarter.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 02, 2019, it operated 3,334 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

