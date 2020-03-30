Sierra Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:SRRA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$2.74 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Sierra Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:SRRA) will post earnings per share of ($2.74) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sierra Oncology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($2.78) to ($2.70). Sierra Oncology reported earnings per share of ($6.80) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 59.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sierra Oncology will report full year earnings of ($8.94) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.99) to ($6.89). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($6.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.55) to ($5.71). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sierra Oncology.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($7.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.17) by ($4.71).

A number of research firms have commented on SRRA. Oppenheimer began coverage on Sierra Oncology in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1.20 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Sierra Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sierra Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Sierra Oncology by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,456,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 824,701 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sierra Oncology by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,371,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 472,395 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Sierra Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000.

NASDAQ SRRA traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.21. The stock had a trading volume of 9,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,764. Sierra Oncology has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $71.20. The company has a market cap of $106.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.22.

About Sierra Oncology

Sierra Oncology, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, is advancing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of patients with unmet medical needs in hematology and oncology. Its lead drug candidate, momelotinib, is a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2, and ACVR1 inhibitor that has been investigated in two completed Phase 3 trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis and has demonstrated a differentiated therapeutic profile encompassing anemia-related benefits, as well as achieving substantive splenic volume reduction and constitutional symptom control.

Earnings History and Estimates for Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA)

