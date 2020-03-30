Short Interest in Precision Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:POAI) Grows By 30.1%

Precision Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:POAI) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 107,700 shares, an increase of 30.1% from the February 27th total of 82,800 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Precision Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

POAI opened at $1.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.21. Precision Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $8.50.

Predictive Oncology Inc provides various healthcare products and services primarily in the United States. The company manufactures environmentally conscious systems for the collection and disposal of infectious fluids that result from surgical procedures and post-operative care. It offers the STREAMWAY Fluid Waste Management system that suctions surgical waste fluid from the patient using standard surgical tubing; and disposables.

