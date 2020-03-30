Short Interest in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Grows By 30.9%

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 15,909,700 shares, a growth of 30.9% from the February 27th total of 12,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.42.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 121.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 365 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 37.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LVS opened at $42.10 on Monday. Las Vegas Sands has a 1-year low of $33.30 and a 1-year high of $74.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.86 and a 200 day moving average of $61.85. The firm has a market cap of $32.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The casino operator reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.51%. This is a positive change from Las Vegas Sands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.93%.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

