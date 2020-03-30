Short Interest in HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) Grows By 32.5%

HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,802,200 shares, an increase of 32.5% from the February 27th total of 2,870,000 shares. Currently, 9.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 594,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days.

NYSE:HUBS opened at $131.73 on Monday. HubSpot has a one year low of $90.83 and a one year high of $207.98. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.72 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $162.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $186.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HubSpot will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HUBS shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $182.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $192.00 price objective (up previously from $168.00) on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.91.

In related news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.01, for a total transaction of $1,555,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 693,605 shares in the company, valued at $126,936,651.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.62, for a total transaction of $152,246.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,318 shares of company stock valued at $3,437,301. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 171 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Cutler Group LP grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 111.7% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 284 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 334 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

