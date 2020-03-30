Short Interest in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Increases By 29.3%

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 11,223,100 shares, an increase of 29.3% from the February 27th total of 8,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HSBC. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 123.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 265,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,214 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of HSBC by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,463,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,740,000 after purchasing an additional 998,765 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of HSBC in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,720,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of HSBC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,424,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of HSBC by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 370,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,471,000 after purchasing an additional 98,510 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HSBC traded down $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.46. 52,293 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,590,858. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. HSBC has a 12-month low of $26.83 and a 12-month high of $44.93. The firm has a market cap of $117.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.73.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.60 billion. HSBC had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 10.64%. Research analysts expect that HSBC will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.76%. This is a boost from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. HSBC’s payout ratio is presently 107.18%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HSBC shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of HSBC from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 1st. Societe Generale lowered HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. BNP Paribas downgraded HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of HSBC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. HSBC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

