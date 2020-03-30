Short Interest in CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNSP) Expands By 29.5%

CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNSP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 93,500 shares, a growth of 29.5% from the February 27th total of 72,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 162,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CNS Pharmaceuticals stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNSP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 77,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.49% of CNS Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark began coverage on CNS Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.12 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.41. CNS Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $5.69.

CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.14).

About CNS Pharmaceuticals

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a preclinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of primary and metastatic brain, and central nervous system tumors. Its lead drug candidate is Berubicin, which completed Phase I clinical trial that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma.

