Short Interest in Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) Declines By 13.1%

Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 848,600 shares, a drop of 13.1% from the February 27th total of 976,900 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 256,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Astronics in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Astronics in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Astronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Astronics by 319.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,985 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Astronics by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,672 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Astronics stock opened at $9.36 on Monday. Astronics has a 12 month low of $6.99 and a 12 month high of $44.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.59. The company has a market cap of $287.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.41.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.03). Astronics had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $198.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Astronics will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Dougherty & Co cut Astronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Astronics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, electronics, and semiconductor industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems; electrical power generation, distribution, and motions systems; aircraft structures; avionics products; system certification; and connectivity and other products.

