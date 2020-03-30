Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.17) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twenty Five analysts have provided estimates for Shopify’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.31) to $0.15. Shopify reported earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 288.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Shopify will report full year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to $0.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to $1.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Shopify.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.29. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 7.91%. The business had revenue of $505.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.26 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on SHOP. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $325.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Shopify from $400.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Mizuho began coverage on Shopify in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. National Bank Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $400.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $474.15.

Shares of SHOP stock traded up $7.06 on Friday, reaching $428.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 621,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,338,131. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $456.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $386.69. Shopify has a 1 year low of $190.38 and a 1 year high of $593.89. The company has a market capitalization of $49.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -386.19 and a beta of 1.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.29% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

