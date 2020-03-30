Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Stock Rating Upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) was upgraded by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $590.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.36% from the company’s current price.

SHW has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $580.00 to $566.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $620.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $680.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $588.92.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $459.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $42.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Sherwin-Williams has a 52-week low of $325.43 and a 52-week high of $599.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $525.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $558.21.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 51.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.54 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams will post 22.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.14, for a total transaction of $446,863.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,434,588.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHW. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 46,341 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 7,295 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 50 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

