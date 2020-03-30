Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Analysts expect Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) to announce $0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Shake Shack’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the lowest is ($0.14). Shake Shack posted earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 61.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shake Shack will report full year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to $0.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Shake Shack.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Shake Shack had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The business had revenue of $151.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

SHAK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Shake Shack in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Shake Shack has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.86.

In related news, Director Jonathan D. Sokoloff sold 337,857 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total transaction of $20,366,019.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHAK. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,297,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,304,000 after buying an additional 467,943 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Shake Shack by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 923,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,041,000 after buying an additional 178,521 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Shake Shack by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 831,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,519,000 after buying an additional 12,162 shares during the period. Bridger Management LLC boosted its position in Shake Shack by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Bridger Management LLC now owns 456,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,213,000 after purchasing an additional 93,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shake Shack by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 386,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,051,000 after purchasing an additional 14,704 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SHAK stock traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,437,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.10, a PEG ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.20. Shake Shack has a twelve month low of $30.01 and a twelve month high of $105.84.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shake Shack (SHAK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.