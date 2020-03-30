Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their buy rating on shares of Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $27.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SLB. Barclays reissued a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group lowered Schlumberger from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cfra lowered Schlumberger from a hold rating to a sell rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued an underperform rating and a $27.10 price objective for the company. Finally, Bernstein Bank began coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an underperform rating and a $27.10 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.84.

Shares of Schlumberger stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.36. 113,694 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,666,102. Schlumberger has a 12-month low of $11.87 and a 12-month high of $48.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. The company had revenue of $8.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Schlumberger will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.97%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 136.05%.

In other news, insider Rajeev Sonthalia bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.24 per share, for a total transaction of $35,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,333.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $34,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,362 shares in the company, valued at $500,622.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the third quarter worth about $6,287,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 57.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,258,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,997,000 after buying an additional 457,879 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 7.9% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 108.4% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 68,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after buying an additional 35,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 12.3% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

