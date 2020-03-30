Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Price Target Cut to $18.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) had its price target cut by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.81% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SLB. Bank of America cut shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Cowen cut shares of Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $17.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $47.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.84.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $13.76 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.24 and a 200-day moving average of $33.54. The company has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a PE ratio of -1.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.19. Schlumberger has a 52-week low of $11.87 and a 52-week high of $48.88.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Schlumberger news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $34,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,622.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajeev Sonthalia bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.24 per share, with a total value of $35,240.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,333.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1ST Source Bank lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 13,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 225,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,057,000 after buying an additional 78,711 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 78,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after buying an additional 14,965 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 210,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,449,000 after buying an additional 15,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Sarl increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 114,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after buying an additional 25,193 shares in the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

