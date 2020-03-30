SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Stock Holdings Decreased by Mason Street Advisors LLC

Mason Street Advisors LLC reduced its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,066 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $3,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SBA Communications by 274.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 236,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,053,000 after purchasing an additional 173,416 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 11.9% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,817,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,161,706,000 after purchasing an additional 41,042 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 0.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,385,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 35.3% in the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SBAC. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $214.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub lowered SBA Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on SBA Communications from $240.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on SBA Communications from $240.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on SBA Communications from $270.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.93.

Shares of SBAC opened at $261.38 on Monday. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $192.43 and a 12 month high of $309.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $273.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $249.73. The firm has a market cap of $29.26 billion, a PE ratio of 202.62 and a beta of 0.49.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($1.45). SBA Communications had a net margin of 7.30% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $513.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is an increase from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.91%.

In related news, Director Brian C. Carr sold 5,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.85, for a total value of $1,606,655.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,753.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 1,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.63, for a total value of $604,957.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,700 shares in the company, valued at $4,448,661. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 143,244 shares of company stock worth $40,935,832. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

