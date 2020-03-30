Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Shares Acquired by Man Group plc

Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 158.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 780,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 478,855 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 0.67% of Sally Beauty worth $14,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBH. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 951.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,059 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Sally Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sally Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Sally Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Sally Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $336,000.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine lowered Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Sally Beauty from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.64.

In other Sally Beauty news, Chairman Robert R. Mcmaster bought 4,500 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.35 per share, for a total transaction of $55,575.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 67,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,070.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Edward W. Rabin bought 5,000 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $61,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,130.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 28,150 shares of company stock valued at $357,508 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

SBH opened at $9.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 4.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 717.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.44. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.25 and a fifty-two week high of $21.98.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $980.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.21 million. Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 376.67% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

