Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) by 1,774.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 103,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97,742 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Sailpoint Technologies were worth $2,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SAIL. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 210.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000.

Shares of NYSE:SAIL opened at $15.94 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.75 and a 200-day moving average of $22.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -159.38 and a beta of 1.76. Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $11.61 and a twelve month high of $29.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $89.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.61 million. Sailpoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a positive return on equity of 0.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James Cameron Mcmartin sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $297,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 183,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,634,824.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $503,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,335,639 shares in the company, valued at $33,618,033.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,000 shares of company stock worth $1,544,400 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SAIL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sailpoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.88.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

