Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) to Sector Perform

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) was downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $97.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $148.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.02% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MAR. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marriott International from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Nomura decreased their price objective on Marriott International from to in a report on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub cut Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Marriott International from $150.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Marriott International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.18.

Get Marriott International alerts:

MAR stock opened at $78.85 on Monday. Marriott International has a 52-week low of $46.56 and a 52-week high of $153.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.29.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.11. Marriott International had a return on equity of 181.84% and a net margin of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marriott International will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at about $413,675,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Marriott International by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,550,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,875 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Marriott International by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,422,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,031,000 after purchasing an additional 547,795 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Marriott International by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,563,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,721,000 after purchasing an additional 502,124 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Marriott International by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,888,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,369,000 after purchasing an additional 338,461 shares during the period. 61.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Read More: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.