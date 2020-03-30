Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Co

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) was upgraded by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a $110.00 target price on the apparel retailer’s stock, up from their previous target price of $100.00. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 33.25% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura decreased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $113.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target (up previously from $121.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ross Stores has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $82.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Ross Stores has a 52-week low of $56.30 and a 52-week high of $124.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.49. The company has a market capitalization of $29.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.71.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 50.11%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ross Stores will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROST. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ross Stores by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,237 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Ross Stores by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 162,587 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $18,928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,508 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its stake in Ross Stores by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 24,812 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 256,324 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,841,000 after buying an additional 15,703 shares during the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

