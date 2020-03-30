Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by Mason Street Advisors LLC

Mason Street Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $3,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robecosam AG raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 55,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,161,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 13,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 465,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,431,000 after purchasing an additional 41,817 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $156.00 to $129.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.00.

NYSE ROK traded down $2.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $148.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,812,003. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.41. Rockwell Automation has a twelve month low of $115.38 and a twelve month high of $209.60.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 102.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

In other news, VP Rebecca W. House sold 895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.70, for a total value of $181,416.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.12, for a total value of $205,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,881,650.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,198 shares of company stock worth $1,468,269 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

