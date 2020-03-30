Reviewing Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) & Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST)

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) and Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Potbelly and Carrols Restaurant Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Potbelly -5.86% -3.27% -0.69% Carrols Restaurant Group -2.19% -5.68% -1.03%

59.2% of Potbelly shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.4% of Carrols Restaurant Group shares are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of Potbelly shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.0% of Carrols Restaurant Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Potbelly and Carrols Restaurant Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Potbelly 0 2 0 0 2.00 Carrols Restaurant Group 0 1 4 0 2.80

Potbelly presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 74.22%. Carrols Restaurant Group has a consensus price target of $8.20, indicating a potential upside of 322.68%. Given Carrols Restaurant Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Carrols Restaurant Group is more favorable than Potbelly.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Potbelly and Carrols Restaurant Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Potbelly $409.71 million 0.17 -$23.99 million ($0.10) -28.70 Carrols Restaurant Group $1.46 billion 0.07 -$31.92 million ($0.36) -5.39

Potbelly has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Carrols Restaurant Group. Potbelly is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Carrols Restaurant Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Potbelly has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carrols Restaurant Group has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Carrols Restaurant Group beats Potbelly on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Potbelly Company Profile

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of February 25, 2019, the company operated approximately 400 shops in the United States; and approximately 50 franchisees operated shops in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, and India. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc. and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002. Potbelly Corporation was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates franchisee restaurants of Burger King in the United States. As of May 7, 2019, it owned and operated 1,010 Burger King and 55 Popeyes restaurants in 23 states.. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

