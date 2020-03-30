Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) by 41.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,900 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Resolute Forest Products were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RFP. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,623,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,818,000 after acquiring an additional 471,075 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,859,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,010,000 after acquiring an additional 260,949 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Resolute Forest Products by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,230,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,167,000 after buying an additional 178,538 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Resolute Forest Products by 100,988.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 163,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 163,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Resolute Forest Products in the 4th quarter worth $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Resolute Forest Products stock opened at $1.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $169.12 million, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.58. Resolute Forest Products has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $8.18.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $668.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.00 million. Resolute Forest Products had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RFP shares. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of Resolute Forest Products in a report on Thursday, February 6th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Resolute Forest Products from $4.75 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.63.

About Resolute Forest Products

Resolute Forest Products Inc operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, and Specialty Papers. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached Kraft used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

