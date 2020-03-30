Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Datadog (DDOG)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG):

3/26/2020 – Datadog had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $42.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/26/2020 – Datadog is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock.

3/18/2020 – Datadog had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock.

3/17/2020 – Datadog had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock.

3/3/2020 – Datadog was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/21/2020 – Datadog was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Datadog Inc. provides monitoring services for cloud-scale applications which includes monitoring of servers, databases, tools and services, through a SaaS-based data analytics platform. Datadog Inc. is based in New York. “

2/14/2020 – Datadog had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $36.00 to $45.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/14/2020 – Datadog had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $50.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/14/2020 – Datadog had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $50.00 to $61.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2020 – Datadog had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $48.00 to $54.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $34.55 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion and a PE ratio of -230.33. Datadog has a 1 year low of $27.55 and a 1 year high of $50.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 4.51.

Get Datadog alerts:

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $113.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.22 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Datadog will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 192,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $7,874,179.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $2,561,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,492,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,127,441 shares of company stock valued at $45,417,973.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog during the third quarter valued at about $10,173,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Datadog during the third quarter valued at about $724,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the third quarter worth about $2,951,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the third quarter worth about $1,356,000. 18.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Featured Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.