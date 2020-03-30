Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) to Issue $0.41 Quarterly Dividend

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.405 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st.

Republic Services has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Republic Services has a payout ratio of 46.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Republic Services to earn $3.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.4%.

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $75.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.14. Republic Services has a fifty-two week low of $65.37 and a fifty-two week high of $100.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 13.44%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Republic Services will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Charles F. Serianni sold 1,500 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $112,545.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,538,114.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian A. Bales sold 21,127 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.16, for a total transaction of $2,116,080.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,631 shares in the company, valued at $3,468,640.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,254 shares of company stock worth $3,533,269 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. CIBC started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.09.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

