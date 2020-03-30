Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) was upgraded by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has a $96.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $119.00. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.08% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on RS. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $121.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.64.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $83.42 on Monday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a fifty-two week low of $70.57 and a fifty-two week high of $122.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 4.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.27.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Karla R. Lewis sold 18,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.26, for a total value of $2,033,006.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,308,421.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,970,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 113.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,245,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,152,000 after acquiring an additional 661,436 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 655,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,534,000 after acquiring an additional 164,749 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 66.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 257,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,813,000 after acquiring an additional 102,350 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,472,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,292,000 after acquiring an additional 96,059 shares during the period. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

