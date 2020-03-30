Ragnarok (RAGNA) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

Ragnarok (CURRENCY:RAGNA) traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 30th. Ragnarok has a total market cap of $4,249.50 and $85.00 worth of Ragnarok was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ragnarok coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex and Crex24. During the last week, Ragnarok has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002725 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015747 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $158.39 or 0.02496368 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00192284 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00045664 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000634 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00033730 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Ragnarok Coin Profile

Ragnarok’s total supply is 18,452,301 coins and its circulating supply is 16,030,890 coins. The official website for Ragnarok is ragnaproject.io . Ragnarok’s official Twitter account is @ragnaofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ragnarok Coin Trading

Ragnarok can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ragnarok directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ragnarok should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ragnarok using one of the exchanges listed above.

