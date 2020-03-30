Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on QRTEA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A stock opened at $5.75 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.69. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $17.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.23, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.68. Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a positive return on equity of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Qurate Retail Inc Series A will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael A. George bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.44 per share, for a total transaction of $2,720,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,439,137 shares in the company, valued at $13,268,905.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRTEA. Norges Bank bought a new position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the fourth quarter worth $31,816,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the fourth quarter worth $20,668,000. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 513.9% during the fourth quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 2,039,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706,977 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 1,359.0% during the fourth quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,461,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,259 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolis Capital Ltd boosted its position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 3,936,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,165 shares during the period. 92.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day.

