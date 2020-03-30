Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $97.40.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Qualys from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Qualys in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Qualys from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

NASDAQ QLYS opened at $84.14 on Monday. Qualys has a 1 year low of $63.37 and a 1 year high of $95.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 50.08 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.85.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.23. Qualys had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The business had revenue of $84.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qualys will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Qualys news, Director Jeffrey P. Hank sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total value of $945,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,761,395.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Melissa B. Fisher sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $33,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 179,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,469,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,511 shares of company stock valued at $2,361,355 over the last three months. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Qualys by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 578,064 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,193,000 after buying an additional 14,409 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Qualys by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 463,825 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,669,000 after purchasing an additional 5,377 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Qualys by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 461,297 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,457,000 after purchasing an additional 59,209 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,380,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Qualys by 161.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 270,521 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,554,000 after purchasing an additional 166,864 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

