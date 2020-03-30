Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) PT Lowered to $100.00

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its target price dropped by analysts at Craig Hallum from $125.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on QRVO. ValuEngine upgraded Qorvo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Summit Insights upgraded Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Qorvo from $115.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub cut Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.06.

Shares of QRVO opened at $80.69 on Monday. Qorvo has a 52-week low of $58.52 and a 52-week high of $122.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 4.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.70. The firm has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.26.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.40. Qorvo had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $869.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Qorvo will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,328 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.69, for a total value of $116,452.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,379,363.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QRVO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 46.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,244,000 after purchasing an additional 27,692 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 0.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,675,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $272,974,000 after purchasing an additional 28,552 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Qorvo by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Qorvo by 16.1% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 32,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

