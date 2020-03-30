Qiwi PLC (NASDAQ:QIWI) Declares Dividend of $0.22

Qiwi PLC (NASDAQ:QIWI) announced a dividend on Sunday, March 29th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the credit services provider on Wednesday, April 15th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 3rd.

Qiwi has increased its dividend by an average of 23.7% annually over the last three years. Qiwi has a dividend payout ratio of 51.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Qiwi to earn $2.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.8%.

Shares of QIWI opened at $10.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Qiwi has a 12 month low of $8.62 and a 12 month high of $25.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.11. The stock has a market cap of $661.10 million, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.87.

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The credit services provider reported $18.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $18.87 by ($0.13). Qiwi had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The firm had revenue of $10.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $16.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Qiwi will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Qiwi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Qiwi from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Qiwi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Qiwi Company Profile

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russian Federation, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company offers payment services across online, mobile, and physical channels through a network of approximately 109,000 kiosks and 43,000 terminals that run its proprietary software.

