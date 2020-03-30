PUBLISH One Day Trading Volume Reaches $26,143.00 (NEWS)

PUBLISH (CURRENCY:NEWS) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 30th. PUBLISH has a total market capitalization of $280,149.12 and approximately $26,143.00 worth of PUBLISH was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PUBLISH has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One PUBLISH token can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hanbitco and DragonEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002725 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015747 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.39 or 0.02496368 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00192284 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00045664 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000634 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00033730 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

PUBLISH Token Profile

PUBLISH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,300,148 tokens. The Reddit community for PUBLISH is /r/PublishProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for PUBLISH is medium.com/publishprotocol . PUBLISH’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . PUBLISH’s official website is publishprotocol.io

PUBLISH Token Trading

PUBLISH can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX and Hanbitco. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUBLISH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PUBLISH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PUBLISH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

