Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) Short Interest Update

Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,687,800 shares, an increase of 30.8% from the February 27th total of 1,290,000 shares. Currently, 7.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 642,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

PGNY stock opened at $21.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.46. Progyny has a one year low of $13.29 and a one year high of $36.50.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $65.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.07 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Progyny will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGNY. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Progyny in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,592,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,372,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,245,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in Progyny during the fourth quarter worth $9,961,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in Progyny during the fourth quarter worth $8,816,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.18% of the company’s stock.

PGNY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Progyny from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

