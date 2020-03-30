Prairie Provident Resources (TSE:PPR) Shares Up 33.3%

Prairie Provident Resources Inc (TSE:PPR) shot up 33.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, 334,763 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 44% from the average session volume of 233,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 million and a PE ratio of -0.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 475.50.

About Prairie Provident Resources (TSE:PPR)

Prairie Provident Resources Inc explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties primarily in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta. It explores for light and medium oil with associated natural gas. The company's principal areas include the Wheatland and Princess properties located in Southern Alberta; and the Evi property located in the Peace River Arch area of Northern Alberta.

Featured Story: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Prairie Provident Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prairie Provident Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.