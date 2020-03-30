PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their buy rating on shares of PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $100.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

PPG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank lowered PPG Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on PPG Industries from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on PPG Industries from $155.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on PPG Industries from $141.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $122.72.

Shares of NYSE:PPG traded up $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $85.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,977,272. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.27. PPG Industries has a 52-week low of $69.77 and a 52-week high of $134.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.14.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). PPG Industries had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PPG Industries will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 245.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,298,518 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $173,339,000 after purchasing an additional 922,840 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $95,383,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 624.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 556,444 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $74,280,000 after purchasing an additional 479,668 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 940,259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $125,515,000 after purchasing an additional 365,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $45,315,000. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

