PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.16-2.26 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.22. PNM Resources also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.16-2.26 EPS.

PNM opened at $39.60 on Monday. PNM Resources has a 12 month low of $27.08 and a 12 month high of $56.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 41.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.35 and a 200 day moving average of $49.86.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $408.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.49 million. PNM Resources had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 9.68%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PNM Resources will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.308 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. This is a positive change from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is presently 56.94%.

PNM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a hold rating on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PNM Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of PNM Resources from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of PNM Resources from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PNM Resources presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.00.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.