PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.16-2.26 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.22. PNM Resources also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.16-2.26 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on PNM Resources from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a hold rating on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on PNM Resources from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PNM Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a hold rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. PNM Resources has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.00.

Shares of PNM opened at $39.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.22. PNM Resources has a one year low of $27.08 and a one year high of $56.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.25, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.35 and a 200 day moving average of $49.86.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $408.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PNM Resources will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.308 per share. This is a boost from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.94%.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

