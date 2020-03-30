Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Given New $16.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at UBS Group from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.60% from the company’s previous close.

PINS has been the subject of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Pinterest from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Pinterest in a report on Sunday. Finally, Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Pinterest presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.92.

Shares of PINS stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.87. 181,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,204,934. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.62. Pinterest has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $36.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 11.73 and a quick ratio of 11.74.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $399.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.93 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 119.13% and a negative return on equity of 100.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pinterest will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinterest news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total transaction of $1,062,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,729 shares in the company, valued at $1,482,404.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 37,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $725,369.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,465. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 554,042 shares of company stock worth $12,508,546 in the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PINS. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 9,401.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,835,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,015,000 after acquiring an additional 21,605,750 shares in the last quarter. FirstMark Capital I GP LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth $175,509,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,159,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659,018 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 141.5% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,753,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 7,159.4% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,473,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,380,000 after purchasing an additional 4,411,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

