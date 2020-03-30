Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PDM. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

PDM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine raised Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

In related news, Director Jeffrey L. Swope purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.93 per share, with a total value of $44,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PDM opened at $16.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.59. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.59 and a 52 week high of $24.78. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.76.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.84. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 43.00%. The company had revenue of $134.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.93%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

