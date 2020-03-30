Petroshale (CVE:PSH) Announces Earnings Results

Petroshale (CVE:PSH) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of C$60.57 million for the quarter.

Shares of CVE:PSH opened at C$0.11 on Monday. Petroshale has a 12 month low of C$0.08 and a 12 month high of C$1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PSH. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Petroshale from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$1.10 to C$0.35 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Petroshale from C$2.00 to C$1.85 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

PetroShale Inc, a junior oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and consolidation of interests primarily in the North Dakota Bakken/Three Forks. It owns interests in the Antelope field covering an area of 1,639 net acres located in North Dakota; approximately 1,931 net acres in the South Berthold area of North Dakota; approximately 340 net acres in the North Nesson area; and approximately 120 acres in the Stockyard Creek area of North Dakota, the United States.

