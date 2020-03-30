People’s United Financial’s (PBCT) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Wells Fargo & Co

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PBCT. Stephens dropped their target price on People’s United Financial from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine upgraded People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. DA Davidson downgraded People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub downgraded People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. People’s United Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.30.

People’s United Financial stock opened at $11.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.77. People’s United Financial has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $17.66.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $506.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.75 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 22.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that People’s United Financial will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO R David Rosato acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.54 per share, for a total transaction of $45,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $45,080. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in People’s United Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in People’s United Financial by 587.8% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 16,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 14,253 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in People’s United Financial by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,362,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,490 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in People’s United Financial by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 324,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,081,000 after acquiring an additional 3,716 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in People’s United Financial by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,389,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $709,659,000 after acquiring an additional 340,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

