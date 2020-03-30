Peel Hunt Reaffirms Hold Rating for Horizon Discovery Group (LON:HZD)

Peel Hunt reiterated their hold rating on shares of Horizon Discovery Group (LON:HZD) in a report issued on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of HZD stock opened at GBX 108.20 ($1.42) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $166.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 142.36 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 152.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.48. Horizon Discovery Group has a 1-year low of GBX 97.10 ($1.28) and a 1-year high of GBX 198 ($2.60).

Get Horizon Discovery Group alerts:

Horizon Discovery Group Company Profile

Horizon Discovery Group plc designs, manufactures, and applies gene editing and gene modulation to build cell models that harbour the genetics of human disease in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Products, Services, and Leveraged Research and Development (R&D) segments.

Featured Article: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Discovery Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Discovery Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.