Peel Hunt Reaffirms Hold Rating for Horizon Discovery Group (LON:HZD)

Peel Hunt reiterated their hold rating on shares of Horizon Discovery Group (LON:HZD) in a report issued on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
Shares of HZD stock opened at GBX 108.20 ($1.42) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $166.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 142.36 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 152.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.48. Horizon Discovery Group has a 1-year low of GBX 97.10 ($1.28) and a 1-year high of GBX 198 ($2.60).
Horizon Discovery Group Company Profile
