Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) in a research report report published on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

HOC has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 205 ($2.70) to GBX 190 ($2.50) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.89) price target on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.37) price target (up previously from GBX 170 ($2.24)) on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Shore Capital reiterated a not rated rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 280 ($3.68) to GBX 270 ($3.55) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Hochschild Mining currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 205.20 ($2.70).

Shares of HOC opened at GBX 106.70 ($1.40) on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 152.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 173.96. Hochschild Mining has a 12-month low of GBX 80.40 ($1.06) and a 12-month high of GBX 232.20 ($3.05). The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.03. The stock has a market cap of $551.85 million and a PE ratio of 18.72.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This is a boost from Hochschild Mining’s previous dividend of $0.02. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. Hochschild Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.70%.

In other Hochschild Mining news, insider Ignacio Bustamante sold 325,000 shares of Hochschild Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 201 ($2.64), for a total transaction of £653,250 ($859,313.34).

Hochschild Mining Company Profile

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, explores for, mines, processes, and sells silver and gold in the Americas. The company also offers doré and concentrates. It holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

