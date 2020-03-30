Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Given New $124.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $137.00 to $124.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 32.65% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PYPL. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Guggenheim upgraded Paypal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Paypal from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Paypal from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paypal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.03.

Get Paypal alerts:

Shares of PYPL opened at $93.48 on Monday. Paypal has a 52-week low of $82.07 and a 52-week high of $124.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.61. The stock has a market cap of $109.65 billion, a PE ratio of 45.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.92.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paypal will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total transaction of $2,415,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 620,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,978,530.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 5,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $732,514.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,501,272.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 242,074 shares of company stock worth $26,220,554 over the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Paypal by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,327,303 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,011,224,000 after buying an additional 184,624 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Paypal by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,277,408 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,301,577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307,791 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paypal by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,572,051 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,788,909,000 after purchasing an additional 124,105 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Paypal by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,905,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,287,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Paypal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,200,247,000. 83.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.