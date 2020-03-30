Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 16,121,400 shares, a growth of 30.2% from the February 27th total of 12,380,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,464,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of PYPL opened at $93.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.16, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.61. Paypal has a 52 week low of $82.07 and a 52 week high of $124.45.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paypal will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Paypal news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,460 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $669,559.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,225,032.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 92,700 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.63, for a total transaction of $9,977,301.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,749,253.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 242,074 shares of company stock worth $26,220,554 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its holdings in Paypal by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 2,885 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Paypal by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 3,298 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in Paypal by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 26,775 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Paypal by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cpwm LLC lifted its position in Paypal by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 3,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Paypal from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Guggenheim raised shares of Paypal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.45.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

