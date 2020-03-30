Passage Bio (NYSE:GFL) Coverage Initiated at Raymond James

Research analysts at Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Passage Bio (NYSE:GFL) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on GFL. Barclays assumed coverage on Passage Bio in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Passage Bio in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Passage Bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Get Passage Bio alerts:

GFL opened at $14.96 on Monday. Passage Bio has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $17.95.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in North America. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

See Also: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Passage Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Passage Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.